Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco by 595.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

