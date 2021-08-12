Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,082 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of SM Energy worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SM Energy by 45.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 395,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

