Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,828 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Assurant worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Assurant by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Assurant by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.57. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

