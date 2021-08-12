Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 172,584 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of HNI worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

