Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 78,612 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

