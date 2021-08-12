Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Piedmont Lithium worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 0.33.

PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

