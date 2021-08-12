Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

