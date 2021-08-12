Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,142 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DISH Network worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 92.3% in the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in DISH Network by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in DISH Network by 180.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 290,847 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

