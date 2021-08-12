Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,234 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

