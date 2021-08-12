Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of News worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in News by 34.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in News by 30.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $89,005,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in News by 47.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,037,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 656,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.64 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

