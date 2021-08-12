Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.78% of Koppers worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $97,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $685.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

