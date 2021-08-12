Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,810. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $745,000.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

