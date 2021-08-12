Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,559 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,123. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.