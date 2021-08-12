Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

