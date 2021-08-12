Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
