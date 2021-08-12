Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

