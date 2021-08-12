Project Inverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $274,455.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $740,374.84 and $274,455.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

