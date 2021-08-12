Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Capitalization of $304.12 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 35% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $304.12 million and approximately $66.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $18.49 or 0.00041281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.00890795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00111912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

