Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RXDX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,800. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

