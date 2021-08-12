ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.74

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

