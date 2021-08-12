ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stake Raised by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Yen comprises about 1.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 22.08% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YCS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.86. 920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60.

