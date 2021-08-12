Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRVB stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

