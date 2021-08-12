Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

