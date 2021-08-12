Provident Financial Services’ (PFS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 157,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,839 shares of company stock valued at $727,971. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

