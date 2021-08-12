Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1074 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.41. 251,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.