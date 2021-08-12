PTON Market Capitalization Tops $463,934.03 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $463,934.03 and approximately $197.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00890134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00111622 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.