Public Index Network (PIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,533.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $48,533.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00154947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,059.94 or 0.99655663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00871623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

