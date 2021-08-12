Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Insider Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathaniel A. Vitan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.00. The stock had a trading volume of 576,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.36. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

