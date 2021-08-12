PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,339. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 67.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $13,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $7,221,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

