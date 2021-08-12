PumaPay Trading 16% Higher This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $578,349.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.00880745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00110435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00154519 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

