Pundi X Market Capitalization Hits $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00872411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00109924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00155491 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

