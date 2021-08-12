Pundi X NEM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,747.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $4.25 million and $7,747.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

