Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $453.26 million and approximately $107.68 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00154947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,059.94 or 0.99655663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00871623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.