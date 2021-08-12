Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,759.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

