PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 53% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $262,888.85 and approximately $2,970.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,167.06 or 0.99850310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014720 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

