Pylon Finance (PYLON) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $5,791.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for $152.83 or 0.00338011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

