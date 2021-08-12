Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Hits $48,030.68

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $48,030.68 and approximately $3,034.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005249 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

