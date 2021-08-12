Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $10.96 or 0.00024723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.89 million and $11,791.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00142760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00152075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,372.95 or 1.00138490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00868307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

