Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $78.05. 24,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66. Sysco has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 181,435 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,205 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

