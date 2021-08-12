Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Blend Labs Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Blend Labs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

