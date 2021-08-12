Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Blend Labs Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Blend Labs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blend Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NYSE BLND opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

