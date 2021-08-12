Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$1.98. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.90 billion.

Shares of CTC opened at C$265.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$192.00 and a 52-week high of C$275.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

