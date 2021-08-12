Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Issued By Desjardins

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AcuityAds in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AT. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

AT stock opened at C$11.67 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$703.74 million and a PE ratio of 122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

