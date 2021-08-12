Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 14,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,294,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

