Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

