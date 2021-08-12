Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

NYSE OR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,988,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

