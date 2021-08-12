Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

