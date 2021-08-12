Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $65.30 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 439.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

