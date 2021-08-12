Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issued By Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

