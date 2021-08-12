Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

