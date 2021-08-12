Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Several other research firms have also commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

